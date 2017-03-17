WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks to turn heel soon

When could we see The Boss character really shine?

WWE’s resident Boss, Sasha Banks

What’s the story?

Sasha Banks has had quite the roller coaster of a past year. Between SummerSlam 2016 and WWE Roadblock: End of the Line, Sasha traded the WWE Raw Women’s Championship with Charlotte Flair. After losing the title at Roadblock: End of the Line, Sasha has been meandering on Raw as a babyface that is out of the title picture. Based on a report from ewrestlingnews.com, Sasha Banks is expected to turn heel soon.

In case you didn’t know...

After Sasha had lost the Raw Women’s Championship to Charlotte at Roadblock: End of the Line, she found herself embroiled in a feud with Nia Jax. Jax was victorious over Banks on the kickoff show at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event but lost the rematch at WWE Fastlane.

Sasha has still found herself as an integral part of Raw Women’s Championship matches since losing the title. Sasha was responsible for interfering behind the referee’s back to cost Charlotte Flair the title against Bayley on an episode of Raw. In Charlotte’s rematch at WWE Fastlane, Sasha made her presence felt once again.

Sasha got the referee’s attention as Charlotte pinned Bayley while hooking the tights. The referee has previously been oblivious to Charlotte’s attempt at cheating, but Sasha’s interference would wind up costing Charlotte the match.

The next night on Raw, Sasha punched her ticket to the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 33. Banks caused Bayley to tap out in a match where Sasha could earn her way into the WrestleMania match by defeating the champion.

This past Monday on Raw, Sasha told Bayley to not pay any mind to the haters who thought that Bayley could never be the Raw Women’s Champion. Bayley then acted as if she was confused before asking Sasha what haters she was talking about.

The heart of the matter

Based on the report, it is believed that Sasha Banks will be turning heel very soon, possibly at WrestleMania 33 or the night after on Monday Night Raw.

What’s next?

There are still two more episodes of Raw left before WrestleMania, so the lineup of the match could still change. As of now, Sasha is currently scheduled to compete in a triple threat match against Bayley and Charlotte for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Author’s Take

It’s truly about time for Sasha to turn heel. She was a great heel champion in NXT, and she would be much better served as a heel on Raw. Sasha and Bayley made a name for themselves with their feud over the NXT Women’s Championship, and Sasha has to turn if they hope to recapture any of that magic.

The “Boss,” character is more suited to a heel, and I think she’ll shine in that situation if the turn does happen.

