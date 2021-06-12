5 former superstars Stephanie McMahon wants back in WWE

Stephanie McMahon is the most powerful woman in WWE, and she dreams of bringing five former superstars back to her family's company.

These five superstars have all left WWE for different reasons, varying from having problems with management to wanting to start a family. However, they are still on Stephanie McMahon's agenda, and she would like to see them back in WWE.

The WWE Chief Brand Officer has expressed her wish to re-sign these talents on several occasions. They have already proven themselves in the business, and Stephanie believes bringing them back would benefit the world's number one Sports Entertainment company.

Stephanie's mission to convince these former superstars to return to WWE would not be a piece of cake. A few names on the list have already clearly stated that they are not interested in such an offer.

Here are five former superstars Stephanie McMahon would love to have back in WWE

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE TV for over two years. But Stephanie McMahon is still hopeful the UFC Hall of Famer will make her WWE return at some point.

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle take down Stephanie McMahon and Triple H! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/5aq6LitCbO — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2018

Rousey debuted in WWE at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2018 to confront Asuka, who had just made history by winning the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. The UFC legend made her in-ring debut in a tag team match in which she teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat the power couple of Triple H and Stephanie herself.

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey v. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon: Instant 5 star classic. WOW 🔥🔥#WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/lPvh8tDXPF — Tommy Stevison (@JTStevison) April 9, 2018

The Baddest Woman on the Planet would later win the RAW Women's Championship by defeating Asuka at SummerSlam 2018. Her last match in WWE came at WrestleMania 35 in a triple threat match that also featured Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Lynch won the bout to strip Rousey from her title. The UFC legend then departed WWE with a desire to start a family and has not returned since.

"Well, you know, Ronda's been very public that she would like to start her own family and you know, once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open. We are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE," Stephanie McMahon recently told TMZ Sports.

Last April, Ronda Rousey announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Travis Browne. Her return to WWE is definitely not anytime soon.

