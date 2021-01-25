"We are very hopeful" - Stephanie McMahon comments on a potential Ronda Rousey return

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke to TMZ Sports and gave her take on a potential WWE return for Ronda Rousey. McMahon said that she was definitely 'hopeful' that Rousey will return to WWE at some point.

Ronda Rousey's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 35 in the triple threat main event also featuring Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships were on the line in the match which was eventually won by 'The Man' Becky Lynch.

During the interview, Stephanie McMahon was asked if and when we could see Ronda Rousey back in WWE again. Stephanie McMahon opened up about Ronda Rousey's desire to start her own family. She added that whenever Ronda Rousey wants to return to WWE, they are ready to welcome her with open arms:

"Well, you know, Ronda's been very public that she would like to start her own family and you know, once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open. We are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE."

A quick look at Ronda Rousey's WWE career

Ronda Rousey came out at the end of the 2018 Royal Rumble, confronting Asuka who had just won the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. It was announced right after this that Rousey had signed a contract with WWE. Rousey went on to make her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 where she teamed up with WWE legend Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Ronda Rousey went on to beat Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2018 to win the RAW Women's Championship, her first title in WWE. After a number of successful title defenses, Ronda Rousey went on to main event WrestleMania 35 along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Lynch won the match and left the night as both RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. This has to date been Rousey's last match in WWE.

