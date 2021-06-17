Stephanie McMahon makes a bold claim about SummerSlam this year

Stephanie McMahon gave some interesting news regarding SummerSlam, which is set to take place in August this year. The show will take place at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. While no matches have been officially announced for it yet, reports have suggested that WWE is going to go all out with the show.

SummerSlam is the second biggest event of the year in WWE following WrestleMania and the company will make sure to make it a spectacle.

Stephanie McMahon recently gave an interview to Yahoo Finance to talk about what is in store for SummerSlam, her possible in-ring return and much more. On being asked if she will be wrestling again, McMahon said that it is unlikely for now but there are some big surprises in store at SummerSlam.

“Ever since Ronda Rousey broke my arm, I have a little PTSD. I’m not sure you’re going to see me in the ring anytime soon, but I guarantee for SummerSlam, there is going to be a lot of surprises,'' said McMahon.

“The live event is where our event really comes to life,” WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon says. “When you think about WWE superstars, they are akin to superheroes, except they’re real, genuine, authentic, you can come see them in person.” pic.twitter.com/OwMOKyjzI4 — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 16, 2021

What surprises could Stephanie McMahon be talking about?

There have been multiple reports stating that some big names are set to make their return for SummerSlam. These names include former WWE Champions such as Edge and John Cena.

John Cena is rumored to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men had stated that many returns can be expected.

Another name who was rumored to return at SummerSlam is Brock Lesnar. However, there have been some conflicting reports as to The Beast Incarnate's status in WWE. While fans would love to see him return, it is said that the company is waiting for the opportune moment to bring him back.

With WWE wanting to make this year's SummerSlam a memorable affair, and Stephanie McMahon claiming that some big surprises are in store for the WWE Universe, it will be interesting to see how the biggest party of the summer finally turns out.

Edited by Daniel Wood