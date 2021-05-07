WWE's major plans for SummerSlam 2021 revealed - Reports

Last month's WrestleMania 37 was a monumental event for WWE as it witnessed the return of live fans to the show, just for the two-night extravaganza. While WWE has now gone back to having its weekly shows and pay-per-views in the ThunderDome, fans have been wondering when will the company resume its proper touring schedule to organize RAW, SmackDown, live events, and pay-per-views in different cities.

As per WrestleVotes, WWE's current plans are for SummerSlam 2021 to be the kickoff of their return to touring. The report also adds that SummerSlam might take place earlier than its usual time this year and three to four locations are under consideration to hold WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

"WWE is looking to have SummerSlam be the official kickoff as a “return to touring.” With that said, if things work out a certain way, the PPV might be even earlier than usual this year. I’ve heard 3 to 4 locations are on the table, with 1 having better odds than the others."

It was earlier reported that WWE is planning to host SummerSlam 2021 in front of a live crowd. It is to be seen what size of the crowd they are allowed while ensuring all the safety measures and guidelines.

How WWE's schedule could look like once they return to the road tours

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, WWE used to follow an intense touring schedule. They traveled from city to city to host Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, pay-per-views, and also other live events. Many WWE Superstars have spoken about how they have to be on the road for almost the entire year.

The general expectation is that when WWE resumes its touring schedule again, it won't be as intense as it used to be earlier. As per Dave Meltzer (via CSS), when WWE returns to touring, their schedule won't be "significantly different".

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer was told that when WWE returns to touring by August/September, they will never go back to the old schedule, but it won’t be significantly different. They will be on the road “every weekend” for “a couple shows”.

