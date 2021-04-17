WWE's plans for SummerSlam 2021 revealed - Reports

This past week, WWE presented their biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 37. The two-night pay-per-view was even more special this year as it witnessed the return of live crowds to a WWE show after over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, WWE returned to the ThunderDome setup with virtual fans after WrestleMania 37 and fans are now speculating when will the crowds return next.

According to Sports Illustrated (via Cageside Seats), WWE's current plans for SummerSlam 2021 is to hold the pay-per-view in front of a live crowd. There are no reports yet on when WWE plans to go back on the road for weekly shows and SummerSlam could also be a special show with live fans just like WrestleMania 37.

How many fans attended WWE WrestleMania 37 at the Raymond James Stadium?

WrestleMania 37 took place across two nights on April 10 and 11, 2021, at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Each night of the event saw 25,675 fans present live at the stadium, combining for a total of 51,350 fans across two nights. WWE took all the necessary safety precautions including social distancing and mask requirements. Following is the official press release from WWE about the same.

For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world. Two sell outs with a combined 51,350 fans attended both nights of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium.

Adhering to local health guidelines, a limited number of tickets were sold for both nights of WrestleMania, with all in attendance seated in socially-distanced pods. Additional safety measures included health screenings and temperature checks prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium, mask requirements, social distancing, mobile ticketing, cashless concessions and enhanced sanitization throughout the venue.

