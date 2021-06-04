Brock Lesnar expected to return at major WWE pay-per-view - Reports

Brock Lesnar has not been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 36 when he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. That may be set to change as Brock Lesnar could be returning to WWE at SummerSlam this year.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Brock Lesnar was mentioned by Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. This has led to speculation that Lesnar may soon be returning to WWE. Brian Alvarez of Wrestling Observer noted that by having Lesnar's name used prominently on WWE television, the company could be setting up his return.

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast has confirmed that there are plans in place for Brock Lesnar's return to take place at this year's SummerSlam. Zarian had also reported that WWE is in talks with John Cena for SummerSlam this year. He stated that Brock Lesnar's return would significantly help with the sale of tickets for the show.

''I would say expect to see all of the big names that make sense.”

Zarian further stated:

“Lesnar was early on for SummerSlam plans they were trying to do something. I think the concept behind Lesnar is to justify what we’re gonna pay him [and] we need a more consistent touring schedule so we can build to this and those appearances by Lesnar will help sell tickets, obviously," said Zarian.

Who could Brock Lesnar face at SummerSlam?

If The Beast Incarnate does return to WWE with SummerSlam, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley seems the most likely match for him. There is a possibility that WWE might go for a rematch between Lensar and McIntyre in order to build Brock Lesnar for a shot at the WWE Championship.

Regardless of who Lesnar might face, having The Beast Incarnate return would certainly help increase fan interest. SummerSlam is said to be the second biggest event of the year, and with the live audience finally returning for the WWE show, it is high time that big guns like Brock Lesnar and John Cena finally make their comebacks.

