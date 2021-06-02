Top RAW Rumors: Big names to be released, seeds planted for Lesnar's upcoming return, backstage reaction to Mahal's push (2nd June)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact on the red brand. This week's RAW was hit and miss with some matches exceeding expectations but the majority of the show falling flat.

McIntyre and Kingston delivered a stellar match as expected. With McIntyre beating Kingston, he has now earned the right to face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell. This article will take a look at what the segment between Kingston and McIntyre this week could have meant.

Apart from that, we will also take a look at another round of roster cuts, an update on a current champion's gruesome injury and much more. So without further ado, let's dive in and check some big rumors and stories related to RAW:

#5 Backstage reaction to RAW Superstar Jinder Mahal winning the WWE Championship in 2017

RAW Superstar Jinder Mahal created history when he beat Randy Orton at Backlash in 2017 to become the WWE Champion. The Maharaja had a six-month long reign. Though fans have often criticized WWE's decision to put the title on Mahal, the decision was welcomed by the roster according to performer WWE Superstar Sin Cara.

Sin Cara, now known as Cinta De Oro, spoke on SportsKeeda's UnSKripted and talked about the backstage reaction to Jinder Mahal becoming the WWE Champion. Oro stated that it is always good to see an underdog like Mahal, Kingston or Bryan win the WWE Championship:

"Jinder is a very nice guy also. I can't say nothing bad about him. He worked really hard to get his physique better to that level that he wanted. So, it was an awesome feeling for a lot of us. The reaction was great," said Cinta.

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE after a lengthy absence a few weeks back. However, instead of the Singh brothers by his side, this time he was accompanied by giants Veer and Shanky on RAW.

