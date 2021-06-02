Backstage reaction for Jimmy Smith's WWE RAW debut, was Vince McMahon in his ear? - Reports

Jimmy Smith made his WWE debut last night as the lead commentator for Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe seemed to be happy with his performance last night, judging by social media, but how was it received backstage?

According to the very reliable WrestleVotes, the RAW production people they spoke with were very pleased with Jimmy Smith's WWE debut last night.

"The RAW production people I've spoken with were absolutely thrilled with Jimmy Smith's performance last night. "Tremendous" & "Natural fit" were two comments concerning his debut," WrestleVotes tweeted.

Jimmy Smith had Vince McMahon in his headset on night one

This year, with the debuts of both Adnan Virk and Pat McAfee, both commentators came out after the show and said that Vince McMahon wasn't in their ear during their first nights on commentary.

Jimmy Smith was a guest on Busted Open Radio with David LeGreca and Bully Ray today, and Smith confirmed that McMahon was in his headset last night. Unlike people who have complained about this in the past, Smith said he found it helpful to understand WWE terminology.

Jimmy Smith also said that he'd had people from Bellator and UFC in his headset before during live shows so this wasn't out of the ordinary for him. His previous experience preparing him for something like that probably went a long way in his comfort level during the show last night.

The WWE Universe is hopeful after Smith's debut that he will continue to improve and become a prominent voice for the company for years to come.

Had a blast at #WWERaw tonight! Amazing match between @DMcIntyreWWE and @TrueKofi! Tried my best to give it the energy it deserved — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) June 1, 2021

How do you think Jimmy Smith did last night on WWE RAW? Do you think he was an improvement to Adnan Virk? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

