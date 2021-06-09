Major star potentially returning to face Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam - reports

Following recent reports about WWE SummerSlam 2021, a John Cena return may be on the cards. According to Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360, the multiple-time champion and crossover star may indeed be returning to the company this summer.

This potential John Cena comeback would also coincide with the return of live crowds in WWE.

"I can confirm, after speaking with multiple sources, Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is the targeted main event at this moment," wrote Alba.

"Cena's schedule clears up in the beginning of July, which would allow him to return to #WWE in time for the return of fans," Alba continued.

Alba confirmed WrestleVotes' recent tweet that reported WWE's plan to have Roman Reigns vs. John Cena as the main event of SummerSlam.

If John Cena does indeed return to WWE in time for SummerSlam, this would be the first time the two-time Royal Rumble winner has competed in the ring since WrestleMania 36. At WrestleMania 36, he took on The Fiend in a cinematic Firefly Fun House match.

Two-time WWE Champion has spoken out about wanting to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39

In a recent appearance for T-Mobile, 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre explained that he wants to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 because it'd be a massive clash between two stars.

“But if we’re going Hollywood, Rock would be the obvious choice [as a dream opponent], but I kind of want to see Rock and Roman, so I’ll take Cena since he’s kind of gone Hollywood," said McIntyre. "It would be a great story [Cena challenging for his 17th World Championship]. Absolutely, I like it.”

Currently, WrestleMania 39 is set to take place at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The event is currently being dubbed "WrestleMania Hollywood". It will be held on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023.

Woudl you like to see John Cena return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

