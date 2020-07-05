Stephanie McMahon reveals lesser-known details about her personal relationship with Charlotte Flair

WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon recently appeared as a panellist on SPORTNET's Top Of Her Game. She was invited to represent WWE and share her unique experience in the pro-wrestling business with others. During the conversation, she also talked about WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and the personal relationship between the two women.

It's no secret that both McMahons and Flairs have been family friends for a long time. Hence, Stephanie knew Charlotte long before the latter became a WWE Superstar. She further stated that she has a lot of respect for Charlotte Flair and is proud of the success that The Queen is enjoying in WWE.

Stephanie McMahon also asserted that Charlotte Flair is incredibly confident and has a huge heart. Talking about Charlotte's personal and professional life, Stephanie McMahon said:

"I've known Charlotte for a very, very, very long time and long before she ever got into WWE. And I think what I admire most about her is that she is truly herself. She is so strong, not just physically, but emotionally. She is, even though I know she's thinking right now, 'Oh my God - I have no confidence! I can't believe she's saying these things,' but she does. I think Charlotte, when she comes into a room, you can't help but notice her."

"She just is who she is, and I couldn't be more proud of the woman that she [has] become since I've known her since she was a lot younger. She's just so proud and true, and an incredibly gifted athlete with this huge heart. And she just loves unconditionally, and I have so much respect for her and who she is, and everything she [has] been through. She is a remarkable human being, and I'm proud to know her." (h/t WrestlingINC)

Charlotte Flair and her current run in WWE

Charlotte Flair kickstarted the year 2020 on a high note after winning the Women's Royal Rumble in January. She used her opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship and won the title at WrestleMania 36. Following that, Charlotte Flair enjoyed a decent run as the Women's Champion on the Black and Gold brand before dropping her title to Io Shirai.

'The Queen' then set her sights on Asuka's RAW Women's Championship and even locked horns with her in a match. However, on the same night, she was attacked by Nia Jax, and the altercation caused Charlotte to sustain an injury in her hand. Since then, Charlotte Flair has been off the WWE television.