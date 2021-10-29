5 important decisions Vince McMahon reportedly made in 2021

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has made several important decisions since the start of 2021.

A few superstars have returned after long absences, while other top ones have left. WWE has also sent some wrestlers back to NXT and split a few tag teams.

Although several people have contributed to making these decisions backstage in WWE, there have been a few that McMahon has reportedly made himself this year. According to reports, The Chairman was the one who decided to let a legend go and split a successful group.

Here are five decisions Vince McMahon reportedly made in 2021.

#5. Vince McMahon decided to call up some NXT Superstars to the main roster

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “There is a directive and they do come straight from Vince [McMahon], Vince says, ‘hey, this is what we want.’”



- Samoa Joe on the new directive at NXT “There is a directive and they do come straight from Vince [McMahon], Vince says, ‘hey, this is what we want.’”- Samoa Joe on the new directive at NXT https://t.co/H5fI7aQUaQ

WWE called up several NXT talents to the main roster, including Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, Finn Balor, Toni Storm, and others. Nonetheless, the decision to call up these stars was reportedly Vince McMahon's.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Chairman decided to call several NXT Superstars to RAW and SmackDown after seeing the advance ticket sales for the returning WWE tours. He then thought the main roster needed new, fresh, and exciting talent.

After visiting the WWE Performance Center, The Chairman decided to call up a few NXT Superstars he believed were ready for a bigger role.

More NXT Superstars recently joined RAW and SmackDown as a result of the 2021 WWE Draft. Austin Theory, Drake Maverick, and Mia Yim joined the Red Brand. Meanwhile, Hit Row, Aliyah, Xia Li, and Ridge Holland joined the Blue Brand.

Although McMahon reportedly wanted to add more excitement to the WWE main shows by calling these NXT Superstars up, a few of them have appeared only a few times on television since joining their new brands.

Toni Storm, for example, has only wrestled in three matches on SmackDown since July.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry