WWE NXT 2.0 Premiere – Best and Worst – Current RAW star appears, too many debuts, segment of the year?

The premiere of NXT 2.0 was interesting, to say the least. A lot happened during the two hours, and we're not short of talking points.

NXT received an aesthetic lift, with the new stage setup looking pretty cool. The colors do seem too bright for one's liking, though. As for the show, it was a mixed bag. There were some major developments accompanied by what seems to be Vince McMahon's vision for NXT.

A lot of new stars showed up during this episode, while established names also had big nights. And to top everything off, it ended with one of the greatest segments of the year.

Let's take a look at the biggest positives and negatives from this week's episode of NXT. Leave thoughts down in the comments!

#3 Best: NXT closes with a spectacular wedding

Weddings in WWE never end well. There's always a swerve at the last moment that ruins the big occasion. This time, the swerve at the end made it even happier. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis really got married! Their wedding transpired smoothly, unlike pretty much every other one before it.

Austin Theory made his NXT return earlier on the show. He even got a "priest" for the wedding – United States Champion Damian Priest. The ceremony itself featured a number of fun moments, with many on the roster serving as guests.

Johnny Gargano was particularly entertaining, unintentionally disrupting the proceedings. Lumis was great too. He flashed an axe when every Superstar in attendance objected to the marriage before locking the priest in his submission move.

Beth Phoenix stepped in, and the rest of the ceremony went on without a hitch. Dexter Lumis ended things by saying his first words in NXT – "I do."

He and Indi are now happily wedded, while The Way is united in full. This has to be considered among the greatest weddings in WWE history simply for its unique outcome. The comedy was great too. There may not have been a better segment on NXT all year.

