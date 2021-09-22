WWE replaces Ric Flair with another Hall of Famer in introduction video

WWE has replaced Ric Flair with The Ultimate Warrior in its signature video package before television shows.

Flair has received backlash over the last week after allegations were made against him on the latest episode of VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring. WWE responded to the controversy by removing Flair’s “Woo!” sound effect from its opening titles before this week’s airing of Monday Night RAW.

As the screenshots below show, a short video of The Ultimate Warrior can now be seen in the introduction package in Flair’s place.

WWE's old and new introduction video: Ric Flair (left), The Ultimate Warrior (right)

The Dark Side of the Ring episode revolved around WWE’s infamous “Plane Ride From Hell” incident in 2002. Flight attendant Heidi Doyle accused Ric Flair of sexually assaulting her during a plane ride back to America after a European tour.

Since the episode aired, Flair’s merchandise has been removed from the WWE Shop. One of his sponsors, CarShield, has also suspended its advertising campaign with the 16-time World Champion.

Flair took to Twitter on Monday to deny the allegations.

Ric Flair had a negative experience working with The Ultimate Warrior

Ric Flair has not yet elucidated on WWE’s decision to replace him with The Ultimate Warrior. However, based on the comments he made about Warrior in 2016, it is fair to say the two men did not have a good relationship.

Speaking on his former podcast, The Ric Flair Show, The Nature Boy said the two worst matches of his career were against Warrior.

“I’m wrestling The Warrior in Winnipeg, right? I’m the Champion. And the match, probably, the second worst match I ever had in my life. The first being when I wrestled The Warrior in Phoenix and he dropped me on my head. Okay?” Flair said.

According to Cagematch.net, Ric Flair and The Ultimate Warrior went one-on-one seven times at WWE live events between September 1992 and October 1992. Warrior won six of those matches, while the other match ended in a no contest.

