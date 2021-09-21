WWE subtly reacts to recent Ric Flair controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been making headlines over the past few days following the most recent episode of "Dark Side of the Ring."

WWE hasn't publicly commented on the controversy that has followed the Hall of Famer since the release of the show. That being said, it appears that the company has subtly reacted to the news in its own way.

Ahead of this week's episode of RAW, the company's signature opening package was missing Flair's image and the inclusion of his signature "Wooo." As seen in the video below, it's quite a noticeable change.

It appears that the company has removed all traces of the former 16-time World Champion in order to avoid being dragged into the current controversy surrounding their former star.

Ric Flair had a legendary run in WWE

Ric Flair in WWE

Ric Flair was recently released from WWE a few months after his recent storyline with Lacey Evans and his daughter Charlotte was scrapped due to Evans' pregnancy.

Flair has since been linked to a move over to AEW alongside Andrade, who is engaged to his daughter, Charlotte.

This potential move might be facing a major obstacle following the release of the latest episode of "Dark Side of the Ring." The show looked into one of the most controversial events in WWE history, and Flair was heavily involved in the incident.

VICE TV @VICETV On an all-new @DarkSideofRing, a private 757 flight descends into a nightmare as intoxicated wrestlers clash with the flight crew, erupting into one of wrestling’s most infamous scandals.



THE PLANE RIDE FROM HELL. Tonight at 9p. On an all-new @DarkSideofRing, a private 757 flight descends into a nightmare as intoxicated wrestlers clash with the flight crew, erupting into one of wrestling’s most infamous scandals.



THE PLANE RIDE FROM HELL. Tonight at 9p. https://t.co/a0Ex8JeyI4

"The Plane Ride From Hell" has become a hot topic of discussion from the WWE Universe's standpoint over the years, but it has finally been discussed by some of the people who were there.

The release of the episode has sent shockwaves through the business, and it even led to Tommy Dreamer's suspension from IMPACT Wrestling following his comments on the show.

Also Read

Ric Flair himself released a statement regarding the claims earlier tonight, before deleting the tweet and removing several references out, then reposting.

What do you think about Flair's removal from WWE's opening video? Sound off below.

Kofi Kingston spoke about Big E's historic WWE Championship win to us, which you can check out here.

Edited by Colin Tessier