CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish was an instant classic for AEW

AEW kicked off Dynamite with CM Punk squaring off with Bobby Fish, and it certainly lived up to the hype. Both men performed at the highest level.

These two veterans put on a clinic in terms of in-ring action while telling a great story at the same time. Their pacing and timing were nearly perfect, as they lit off the fireworks for what turned out to be a great show.

When you see two greats like CM Punk and Bobby Fish go toe to toe and hold for hold, it's one of the things that makes wrestling so much fun to watch.

Both men are classically trained wrestlers with mat skills and can electrify the crowd with their moves alone. But what stood out about this match was the incredible story that they told with their psychology.

In Punk's debut bout on Dynamite, we saw him break out some moves that weren't expected of the 43-year-old megastar. He went 'highwire' on several occasions and showed that he hadn't lost a step yet, despite his long layoff.

As for Fish, he was no slouch either. The former NXT star proved that he could hang with the 'Best in the World.' But he proved to be no match for the power of CM Punk.

Regardless of the outcome, this match proved the greatness of both men, as they put on a show-stealing performance that any wrestling fan could appreciate. They set the tone for the entire show and made the AEW audience 'locked in' for the rest of the evening.

CM Punk has proven to be unselfish in his time with AEW, willing to work with young performers and newcomers. He's been giving back to the business since his return and should be admired for that.

This match was no different, as he produced a stellar performance. If this is his way of giving back to the industry, then he's giving it his all.

As for Fish, it's not certain what his future in AEW is, but he made a great first impression. His work in the ring hasn't been matched by many, and he proved it on Wednesday night. Hopefully, we will see much more of him in the future.

This was a fantastic showdown. Hopefully, we can see a sequel to this great story in the future.

