CM Punk fires back at WWE SmackDown Superstar

CM Punk has reminded Sasha Banks that it is indeed clobbering time.

The mostly playful back and forth on social media between the WWE and All Elite Wrestling rosters continued today as CM Punk responded to SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks' tweet from Friday where she proclaimed her match against Becky Lynch was "clobberin time."

Going into that night, WWE decided to place Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks head-to-head with AEW Rampage's match between CM Punk and Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne of WWE fame). Both matches were presented commercial-free, and both WWE and All Elite Wrestling delivered great matches for wrestling fans everywhere.

Yesterday the official numbers for Friday were released, and it was revealed that CM Punk's bout defeated Banks vs. Lynch in the head-to-head 18-49 demo.

CM Punk took a small and playful victory lap on social media this afternoon as he quote retweeted Banks' tweet and responded with:

"Indeed it was. #AEWDynamite #CMPunk," CM Punk tweeted.

CM Punk is undefeated in All Elite Wrestling

With CM Punk's victory over Matt Sydal Friday night on AEW Rampage, the Straight Edge Superstar's record now sits at 4-0. This gives Punk a decent amount of matches under his belt in less than two months.

Many people expected CM Punk to be sparingly used when he returned to professional wrestling in August, but that hasn't been the case at all. Be it in the ring, a promo, or commentary, Punk has gone out of his way to be a fixture in AEW programming since "The First Dance" special of AEW Rampage back in August.

As the banter between WWE and AEW talents continues, the Straight Edge Superstar certainly seems like he'll be front and center on such things for many years to come.

Do you enjoy the back and forth banter between WWE and AEW wrestlers on social media? How do you think CM Punk's in-ring return has gone so far? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John

