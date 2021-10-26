5 current WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley has never faced in singles action

There are few superstars on the current WWE roster as physically intimidating as Bobby Lashley.

The former WWE Champion was last seen in action at Crown Jewel as he looked to settle his feud with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in a No Holds Barred Match.

The bout didn't quite go as planned for The All-Mighty. Lashley was decimated by Goldberg, who sought revenge for the way Bobby brutalized his son after their match at SummerSlam.

Having said this, despite Lashley not appearing on this week’s RAW season premiere episode, he did take to Twitter before the show to issue a warning to the updated roster.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby

No one more vicious…

No one who can TOUCH the All-Mighty!!! This is STILL. MY. SHOW!!! When I return to #WWERaw There will be no one more focused…No one more vicious…No one who can TOUCH the All-Mighty!!! This is STILL. MY. SHOW!!! When I return to #WWERawThere will be no one more focused…

No one more vicious…

No one who can TOUCH the All-Mighty!!! This is STILL. MY. SHOW!!!

With a focused Bobby Lashley staking his claim on RAW, the entire roster will be on high alert, especially those superstars who are yet to lock horns with The All-Mighty, which brings us to the topic of this article.

Here's a look at five current WWE Superstars who Bobby Lashley has never faced in singles competition:

#5. Edge vs. Bobby Lashley

Despite Edge and Bobby Lashley being veterans of this business, their paths have never crossed. This contest will be an epic first.

The Rated R Superstar recently annihilated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match to settle their rivalry at Crown Jewel. The WWE Hall of Famer would surely take that confidence into the feud with Lashley if it were to materialize. With both superstars now on RAW, the dream clash could become a reality.

Will Edge's devastating Spear be enough to put Lashley down, or will The All-Mighty make the Rated R Superstar submit to the Hurt Lock? The contest will be too close to call, but one thing is for certain: the WWE Universe will be served a treat.

