"It didn't happen by accident" – Mark Henry praises Edge's performance at WWE Crown Jewel

AEW's Mark Henry recently praised Edge's performance at WWE Crown Jewel. He pointed out that the match was no fluke as the Rated-R Superstar had been working very hard for several years to make an in-ring comeback.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was enormously praised for pulling off an incredible bout at WWE Crown Jewel. The Rated R Superstar faced Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell and won by pinning Rolling after hitting the Curb Stomp.

In a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry said he was inspired by Edge's performance.

The World's Strongest Man stated that the Rated R superstar's physique is a testament to the hard work he did during those eight years of retirement. Henry added that the former WWE Champion knows what he signed up for, and has been delivering ever since his comeback.

"He’s got 8 years of less wear and tear. He had time to heal up. I mean, its not like he is sitting in his home and hanging out. He was training. He was working out and getting his body right and getting healthy."

Henry added:

"All the work that he put in shows. It didn’t happen by any accident. He knows what he signed up for. He signed upto go out and put on the best wrestling matches that the fans could see, and he did that."

AEW and WWE Stars haven't held back from recognizing talents

AEW Star Cash Wheeler reacted excitedly to Big E's WWE Championship victory. He tweeted that Big E deserves the title. Power Hobbs was also one of AEW Stars who congratulated Big E's victory.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE What a perfect tribute show to a beautiful man. I’m just so glad I got to be friends with someone so many loved. #BrodieLee What a perfect tribute show to a beautiful man. I’m just so glad I got to be friends with someone so many loved. #BrodieLee

Also Read

The same goes for WWE superstars like Big E, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and more, who couldn't resist praising AEW for pulling off an incredible and emotional tribute show for the late Brodie Lee.

These tokens of appreciation from in-ring performers can make a huge change in the wrestling industry and can help fans not hate other promotions.

Living Legend Dutch Mantell weighed in on Tony Khan and the 18-49 demographic here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh