Goldberg describes Crown Jewel victory in one word

Goldberg recently shared his first post following his huge victory over Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel.

The WWE Hall of Famer's heated rivalry with Lashley finally came to an end in Saudi Arabia on October 21. The two superstars gave everything they had in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match. In the end, it was the 54-year-old veteran who stood tall.

Goldberg has now posted a couple of photos reacting to his big win over Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel. He dubbed the win 'revenge' for what Lashley did to Gage at SummerSlam 2021.

Goldberg was hell-bent on destroying Bobby Lashley after SummerSlam

At SummerSlam 2021, Goldberg challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE title. The match didn't even last 10 minutes and it was the latter who was victorious that night. The All Mighty didn't stop here though, and began attacking his opponent after the match had ended.

The WCW icon's son Gage hit the ring and attempted to prevent Lashley from attacking his father. A furious Bobby Lashley ended up executing the Hurt Lock on him. Goldberg later shared some details about an unscripted moment involving him and Gage following Lashley's attack.

"I didn't see sh*t. I was choking him. "He goes, 'Dad, when you came over and grabbed me, you were choking me.' I was like, 'I saw you smiling man, I had to get the smile off.' The kid is impervious to pressure. He did four hours of homework before he went out and jumped in the ring with a 290-pound monster who was beating his dad up. It didn't bother him one bit. Wanda [Goldberg's wife] was in the back. If she was anywhere near the ring... she would have had to jump in too," said Goldberg.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He eventually exacted revenge on The All Mighty for his attack on Gage. The Crown Jewel outing wasn't bashed by fans as much as Goldberg's Super ShowDown 2020 match with The Fiend.

Only time will tell what's next for Goldberg after his win over Lashley. Who will be his next opponent?

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Kaushik Das