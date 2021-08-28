Why Goldberg choked his own son at SummerSlam

Goldberg recently spoke about choking his son Gage immediately after Bobby Lashley's attack at SummerSlam 2021.

Goldberg was on a quest to defeat Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021 and win the WWE title. Things didn't go as planned though, and he ended up losing the match via referee stoppage. Lashley continued the beatdown on Goldberg after the win, which led to Gage attacking Lashley from behind. The WWE Champion responded by trapping Gage in a Hurt Lock. Goldberg tended to his fallen son while Lashley and MVP left for the back.

In an interview with CarCast, Goldberg revealed what happened in the ring between him and Gage after Lashley's brutal attack. Check out the full comments below (credit to Fightful for the transcription):

"I didn't see sh*t. I was choking him," Goldberg said. "He goes, 'Dad, when you came over and grabbed me, you were choking me.' I was like, 'I saw you smiling man, I had to get the smile off.' The kid is impervious to pressure. He did four hours of homework before he went out and jumped in the ring with a 290-pound monster who was beating his dad up. It didn't bother him one bit. Wanda [Goldberg's wife] was in the back. If she was anywhere near the ring... she would have had to jump in too."

How many times has Goldberg's son appeared on WWE TV?

The crowd at summerslam while Lashley wailed on Goldberg’s son. pic.twitter.com/cNwu38UPNS — Simpsons wrestling memes (@SimpsonsWWE) August 22, 2021

Goldberg's son has appeared on WWE TV a few times over the past five years. He first appeared at Survivor Series 2016 to celebrate with his dad after the WWE legend defeated Brock Lesnar in a matter of minutes. Gage was also at Goldberg's side when he bade the WWE Universe goodbye following his Universal title loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Goldberg ended up making several returns over the next four years. Gage is all grown up now, and many fans want to see him follow in his father's footsteps.

What do you think of Goldberg choking his son at SummerSlam for not selling Bobby Lashley's attack?

