The one thing Vince McMahon knew about Angel Garza before his WWE RAW debut reportedly revealed

Is the Chairman, Vince McMahon an Angel Garza fan yet?

Vince McMahon had only heard of Angel Garza because of another WWE RAW Superstar.

Vince McMahon was unaware of Angel Garza's history

Angel Garza made many heads turn when he made his main roster debut early this year on WWE RAW. Garza came out with Zelina Vega to confront his cousin Humberto Carrillo. Garza is now part of Zelina Vega's dysfunctional group of associates that also comprise Austin Theory and Andrade. Vega does have her hands full in trying to get the three RAW Superstars on the same page. However, as per reports, there's very little that Vince McMahon knew about the Superstar.

Vince McMahon's knowledge of Angel Garza

Fightful.com has reported that The Chairman Vince McMahon didn't know much about Angel Garza before he first hit the WWE ring on an episode of RAW. It has also been reported that Vince McMahon only knew that Garza was Humberto Carrillo's cousin.

Angel Garza's journey till his WWE RAW debut

Angel Garza started his wrestling career under the ring name El Hijo del Ninja. He used to tag team with his cousin and current WWE Superstar, Humberto Carrillo when they were in Mexico. Initially, Garza worked at many local Mexican wrestling promotions before signing with Lucha Libre Worldwide in 2015. At the promotion, he wrestled many known names such as Paul London and John Morrison.

Garza left Lucha Libre in 2017 and enjoyed his run on the independent circuit. During this time, he fought the likes of The Hardys, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix and many more household names of wrestling. In 2019, he was signed by Impact Wrestling, where he wrestled for a year before making his way to the WWE under the NXT banner.

In NXT, Garza failed at winning the NXT Breakout Tournament. He then made his way to 205 Live where he challenged Lio Rush for the Cruiserweight Championship but came up short in the first attempt. In their next match, Garza walked away with the Title, initiating his first title reign in WWE.

Garza dropped the Championship to Jordan Devlin at Worlds Collide in early 2020. Since then, Garza was unable to capture the belt again. Now, Garza has moved to the Vince McMahon's RAW brand. He teamed up with Austin Theory to face the Street Profits at WrestleMania for the RAW Tag Team Championship. The duo lost the match after a valiant effort.