3 current/former WWE Superstars who want Triple H to succeed Vince McMahon and 2 who don't

There are a number of candidates who could take over WWE and succeed Vince McMahon, including Triple H.

The Game is one of the major candidates to take over WWE after McMahon retires (assuming that ever happens.) McMahon's son-in-law has been climbing the corporate ladder in WWE in the past few years. He is currently the WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development. The 52-year-old is also the Executive Producer of NXT.

Triple H's success in running NXT has impressed several current and former WWE Superstars. They now see him as the perfect person to take over the whole company. These wrestlers have spoken in several interviews about The King of King's qualities that would allow him to continue the success of WWE after The Chairman leaves.

Nonetheless, a few other former and current WWE Superstars do not believe the 14-time World Champion should succeed McMahon. In their opinion, there is another man who could be the perfect guy to run WWE after The Boss's retirement.

Here are three current/former WWE Superstars who want Triple H to succeed Vince McMahon and two who don't.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley

#BlackLivesMatter @buddiesdiaz I WANT DEAN AMBROSE VS TRIPLE H AT WRESTLEMANIA 😜❤️🤗🥰🔥 I WANT DEAN AMBROSE VS TRIPLE H AT WRESTLEMANIA 😜❤️🤗🥰🔥 https://t.co/kEnaqcMXwr

Jon Moxley (F.K.A. Dean Ambrose) spent several years in WWE, where he had a lot of success. During his time in Vince McMahon's company, Moxley shared the ring with Triple H a few times. Their most famous bout came at WWE Roadblock in 2016 when The Game defeated The Lunatic Fringe in a WWE World Heavyweight Title match to retain his championship.

Although Moxley left to join AEW in 2019, the 35-year-old voiced his opinion on who should succeed Vince McMahon in WWE.

"Everyone seems to like NXT and there’s no Vince on that product. I think he’s (Triple H) the most capable guy of taking over the whole thing. He has clearly been preparing for this. When Vince isn’t there, he is the guy you go to, his ideas are his ideas (...) He is a guy that thinks about things a lot. I think he is a much better option between the two of them (...) He would be more open to giving people more freedom. But if he sees something and thinks there is a better way he will come and tell you. He watches television and he is the closest thing to Vince that we have," Moxley told Wade Keller.

#BlackLivesMatter @buddiesdiaz

this match would be a show stealer, absolutely amazing and what a storyline this would be. dean is pure gold on the mic and triple h is awesome too. Who wants to see Dean Ambrose vs Triple H at #Wrestlemania ????this match would be a show stealer, absolutely amazing and what a storyline this would be. dean is pure gold on the mic and triple h is awesome too. Who wants to see Dean Ambrose vs Triple H at #Wrestlemania ????

this match would be a show stealer, absolutely amazing and what a storyline this would be. dean is pure gold on the mic and triple h is awesome too. https://t.co/qA4P0XNXu5

Earlier this year, Moxley spoke about the possibility of him returning to WWE in the future. The current AEW star revealed that he is open to negotiating with WWE. Nonetheless, he does not believe anything would materialize.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan