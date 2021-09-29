5 AEW Stars and what they think of Triple H

Over the past few years, several AEW Stars have talked about WWE Chief Operating Officer Triple H.

The Game is a polarizing figure in the wrestling industry. Although he has many friends, several wrestlers dislike him, too. Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Chris Jericho, for example, had a bad relationship with Triple H before they later became friends.

Today, Triple H has a close relationship with a few AEW Stars, like Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, and Jericho. He has also interacted with several others in the past few years for business reasons.

After dealing with the 14-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, some AEW Stars opened up during interviews about what they thought of Triple H.

Here are five AEW Stars and what they think of Triple H.

#5. AEW Star Kenny Omega

Before joining AEW, Kenny Omega received an offer to join WWE from Triple H. The negotiations between Omega and Triple H allowed the current AEW World Champion to see how The Game thinks.

Omega believes that Triple H's background as a pro-wrestler helps him understand what wrestlers and fans need. It also reflects on how The Game makes business decisions, according to the AEW World Champion.

"I think Triple H is still being one of the boys for the better part of his career. I’m sure a big part of how he runs his business and how he looks at WWE, NXT and all those things he has a finger in, I really do think he does it for the sake of fans as well," Omega told TalkSport.

Although Omega preferred to join AEW instead of WWE, he revealed that Triple H understood a lot of his thought process.

"From when I did speak at length with Triple H, it really felt like he understood a lot of my thought process and not only was I looking to unite and unify the world of professional wrestling and all of that, but he definitely got it," Omega added.

Omega joined AEW in February 2019. A year later, he captured the AEW World Tag Team Titles, alongside Adam Page, after defeating SoCal Uncensored on Dynamite. In September 2020, they lost their titles to FTR.

On December 2, 2020, Omega defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship at Winter is Coming. He has been holding the championship since. The 37-year-old recently defended his title against Christian Cage at the 2021 All Out pay-per-view.

