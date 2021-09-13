5 reasons why Jeff Hardy should join AEW

Jeff Hardy is a former three-time world champion in WWE and a bonafide legend. He was one of the pillars of tag team wrestling during the Attitude Era with his brother Matt and their epic ladder matches. When Hardy returned to the company last year, it seemed that WWE would have a renewed investment in the man formerly known as "The Charismatic Enigma".

Jeff had a heated rivalry with Sheamus, defeated AJ Styles to win the Intercontinental Championship, and put on an incredible Ladder Match against Styles and Sami Zayn. Since losing the title, Hardy has been directionless. On the latest episode of Raw, Jeff was involved in the 24/7 Title scene, chasing Reggie for his gold.

With Jeff lost in the shuffle right now, many fans are questioning whether the best move for the former WWE Champion is to jump over to All Elite Wrestling. Let's take a look at the five reasons why Jeff Hardy should join AEW.

#5 Fresh matchups with the AEW roster for Jeff Hardy

.@The_MJF not earning any brownie points with the #AEW fans in Cincinnati - Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/sKZcbdOLME — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

In WWE, there are plenty of newer superstars that Jeff hasn't mixed it up with yet. It seems like the company sees him in a certain spot on the card that is lower than most fans want him to be in. With a move to AEW, it opens the door for Jeff to wrestle rising stars and former rivals.

There are a few stars in AEW that Jeff is quite familiar with. CM Punk is one of Hardy's greatest rivals. With more than a decade since their original feud, it will be fresh and new for both men. Chris Jericho is a competitor that Jeff has met on several occasions, but they never had a full fledged feud.

Aside from the old scores to settle, the up-and-comers on AEW are plentiful for Jeff to square off with. MJF is one of the best heels in the business today. He would be perfect for one of the most popular babyfaces of all time. Sammy Guevara is a star who must have looked up to Jeff, and would love to mix it up with him.

Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and PAC would all be fresh matchups that would allow Jeff to be in the main event scene for AEW. There are many wrestlers on the AEW roster that Jeff has never faced, so the options are endless.

Edited by Abhinav Singh