Malakai Black cheats to beat Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 

After losing to Malakai Black seven weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes seemed set to get his revenge on the first night of the company's Grand Slam event. Unfortunately for The American Nightmare, though he put up a valiant effort, he was unable to defeat his rival.

On Wednesday, Black continued his roll in AEW, as he defeated Cody Rhodes for a second time, though the former TNT Champion had some noteworthy backup. His wife, Brandi accompanied to the ring and even confronted Black in the ring.

The match came right down to the wire, but after Rhodes accidentally knocked Arn Anderson off the apron, Black spit black mist in Cody Rhodes' eyes and rolled him up for the victory.

Despite what fans might have assumed, the crowd inside Authur Ashe Stadium was firmly behind Black. The NYC fans rooted for him and strongly booed almost everything Rhodes did. While they originally received a warm reaction, the crowd also seemed to also turn on both Brandi and Anderson at ringside.

AEW is strongly pushing Black, but one could certainly predict that the company will look to continue this feud. The two rivals could potentially meet again at the next AEW pay-per-view, Full Gear.

Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega fought to a draw on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Cody Rhodes' bout with Black wasn't the only major match on Wednesday night. In a pay-per-view quality contest, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson battled it out in a clash between two of the best wrestlers in the world. The bout was scheduled for the 30-minute time limit, and both men used every minute of it, as the match ended in a time limit draw.

The two men pulled out all the stops, as they worked stiffly and showcased some fantastic offense all match long. In his AEW in-ring debut, Danielson reminded fans that The American Dragon is back and is better than ever. Every step of the way, he showed tremendous heart and determination against PWI's top wrestler on the planet, Kenny Omega.

Since Bryan Danielson and AEW Champion Kenny Omega's match ended with a draw, AEW can potentially keep building to a major rematch between the two at Full Gear in November.

