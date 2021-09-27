7 AEW stars who are children of WWE Superstars

AEW has made it big in the wrestling industry in a rather short period. Tony Khan’s finances, coupled with the vision of many top wrestlers, have helped fans get something different.

AEW has hired some former WWE Superstars to get more viewers and also given new faces a chance to perform on the big stage. Some new stars who are performing in AEW today are children of former WWE Superstars.

Instead of joining the same promotion in which their parents made it big, these wrestlers decided to give AEW a shot. Their decision could prove to be fruitful in the years to come.

With that being said, take a look at the seven AEW stars who are children of former WWE Superstars.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Taz’s son Hook will likely make it big in AEW

In late 2020, Taz and Cody Rhodes had an interesting interaction in the middle of the AEW ring. Taz demanded proper respect from Tony Khan and AEW after Powerhouse Hobbs picked up a victory.

Cody confronted Taz and revealed Taz's son Hook is training to become a wrestler. Instead of training with Taz, he's training with the Nightmare Family.

This brought Hook, the son of the ECW legend, to the limelight. Taz had a good time with WWE before joining AEW as a manager and commentator.

Ricky Starks, who’s a member of Team Taz, recently appeared on the WrestleTalk Podcast. There, Starks gave his thoughts on Hook and how the newcomer had become so popular.

“I think it’s pretty cool for the fact that Hook hasn’t really said much of anything and he hasn’t wrestled at all. It’s such a crazy thing to think about because he hasn’t done anything, and yet he has this groundswell for him. But that only helps to add the mystique of Hook. What is he about? How does he sound? How does he wrestle? I like his mysterious, cool, James Dean type feel he has going on.”

Team Taz is doing phenomenally well in AEW. The former WWE Superstar has done well to bring several newcomers into the limelight and give them a good run. Hook will likely become a force to be reckoned with once he becomes a full-time in-ring performer for AEW.

