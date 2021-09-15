Triple H’s WWE NXT brand had a good rivalry with AEW for several weeks before the brand moved to a different night. Wednesday Night Wars was something fans were looking forward to, and many AEW fans believe their brand won the war.

Over the past several months, WWE has released several superstars from NXT and the main roster. Meanwhile, many wrestlers have willingly decided to leave the company to do something different.

Many of WWE’s former superstars have ended up on AEW in recent months. However, many of these stars have a lot of respect for WWE’s COO, Triple H. Hunter helped build many superstars’ careers in NXT, and they have a lot of good things to say about him.

He has also looked to take care of many former superstars behind the scenes; even after they left for AEW. With that in mind, take a look at the 5 AEW stars who are close to Triple H.

#5. AEW veteran Matt Hardy has praised Triple H

Thank you @TripleH & @StephMcMahon for being so kind to my family & I, esp my children, upon my @WWE return.



I am grateful & appreciative. pic.twitter.com/7rHs3d2bch — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 21, 2017

Matt Hardy and Triple H had some good matches in WWE before the former made the move to AEW. At WrestleMania 33, fans got the biggest surprise when The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE.

Matt opened up about how things went down before WrestleMania 33. He explained in detail the role Triple H played in his return.

"Once we got that call, I spoke with Michael Hayes, who has been a huge influence in the career of myself and my brother, so we spoke with him initially and then I pretty much dealt one-on-one with Triple H the whole while dealing with the process of coming back to the company.

"And I can't say enough good things about Triple H and how amazing he was to work with then, and how he great has been since then," Hardy lauded. "Being there, just working with him back and forth, he's been an amazing advocate for me.

"If there is something I need, some help or I need to make a tweak in something, he's been there. Just so successful and so great on so many levels – I can't say enough good things about Triple H and his help since we've returned."

Appreciate this acknowledgment by The Man with 3Hs. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 4, 2020

The AEW star has had a lot of good things to say about Hunter and his relationship with him. He believed Triple H was the man who helped him get back and achieve so much more in WWE before he made the move to AEW.

