Renee Paquette explains why Triple H offered to help Jon Moxley

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette has revealed that Triple H offered to help her husband, AEW’s Jon Moxley, after he suffered an injury in 2019.

Cassie Lee (f.k.a. Peyton Royce) said on Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast that her husband, AEW’s Shawn Spears (f.k.a. Tye Dillinger), was allowed backstage at WrestleMania 35. Spears, who left WWE two months before WrestleMania, attended the event to watch his wife win the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Paquette responded to Lee’s story by recalling how Triple H told her that WWE could help Moxley if he needed anything after his injury.

“Even when Jon left, there was times that Hunter [Triple H] pulled me aside because Jon was injured when he came back from New Japan,” Paquette said. “Hunter kept checking in to make sure that Jon was okay. If he needed anything, they [WWE] would have been able to help him in any kind of capacity.

“So it was nice to know that that olive branch was still extended and it wasn’t that heat-seeking thing that everybody thinks that it is. We’ve all spent so much time together and nothing bad went down.”

I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

Jon Moxley left WWE in April 2019 after eight years with the company. Renee Paquette (f.k.a. Renee Young) continued to work as a broadcaster and interviewer for WWE until August 2020.

Jon Moxley’s injury occurred four months after he left WWE

Jon Moxley worked for AEW and NJPW after leaving WWE

Kenny Omega was originally supposed to face Jon Moxley at AEW All Out in August 2019. However, Moxley had to pull out of the match due to an elbow injury that resurfaced after the NJPW G1 Climax tournament.

. @KennyOmegamanX was in the studio filming promotional content for #AEWAllOut when the @JonMoxley news broke... pic.twitter.com/4JPsYbNHgc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2019

Moxley was replaced in the AEW All Out match by PAC, who went on to defeat Omega. The former Shield member recovered in time to make his in-ring return on AEW Dynamite in October 2019.

