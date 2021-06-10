Released WWE star on what Triple H does better than Vince McMahon

Aleister Black has credited Triple H for having a vision in NXT. However, he criticized the creative team on the main roster by saying they think they know the entire plan of Vince McMahon.

Aleister Black spent two years in the black and gold brand, working under The Game, from 2017 to 2019, and became a huge fan favorite. He also held the NXT Championship on one occasion during his time under Triple H's tutelage. Black's move to the main roster wasn't successful as he was lost in the shuffle and didn't win any gold.

While speaking to Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, The Dutch Destroyer discussed why several NXT Superstars have not been able the transition to the main roster a success.

"I think one of the main issues is that there [are] too many cooks in the kitchen. Whereas Hunter [Triple H] has a vision and oversees the entire vision with his team. He always puts his ear to the ground and he communicates very one-on-one with his talent and everybody shares his vision. Where I feel the main roster a lot of people think that they know Vince's [McMahon's] vision, they haven't closely followed the people that are being brought up. Vince sees individuals and is completely mesmerized by them. And then when he has them he's like, 'All right, where do I place you?' I feel the time spent with 'Where do I place you?' kind of loses it because it's taking too long for people to be placed," explained Black. (H/T Comic Book)

Black, though, didn't lay the entire blame on the creative team and Vince McMahon and stated that the superstar should bear some of the blame for a character failing in WWE. He believes that it is "hard to stay afloat" if a performer's "vision" doesn't match what Vince McMahon wants to see on WWE television.

Aleister Black's relationship with Vince McMahon and Triple H

Aleister Black on Twitch reacting to his release says he’s thankful to Vince McMahon, Triple H, Bruce Prichard, Paul Heyman and others in WWE for the opportunities they gave him. Also says Roman is a great locker room leader. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 2, 2021

After being released by WWE, Aleister Black stated that he has a "good relationship" with Vince McMahon and that the WWE Chairman respected him. He also thanked Triple H and had a good relationship with the NXT Supremo. Here's what he had to say about The Game last year:

“The good thing about what Hunter did, or as I call him, ‘Boss,’ he believed in me and he never tried to change me,” said Black. “He told me, ‘I signed you for you. Don’t be something you’re not. Never forget that.’”

The former NXT Champion thanked Paul Heyman for always backing him in WWE and guiding him on the main roster.

Before I forget, a special mention goes to @HeymanHustle for always having my back, and to this day acts like a mentor to me. Since day one Paul was in my corner. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 3, 2021

