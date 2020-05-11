Paul Heyman and Triple H are high on 'The Dutch Destroyer' Aleister Black

WWE Superstar Aleister Black recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about his relationship with both Paul Heyman and Triple H.

It has been rumored for some time that top officials backstage in WWE are huge fans of Aleister Black, so much so that he is one of the favorites to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Dutch Destroyer will battle AJ Style, Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, Otis, and Daniel Bryan to retrieve the briefcase hanging on top of the WWE Headquarters. Aleister Black talked about having the backing of Paul Heyman and Triple H.

Aleister Black has the backing of both Paul Heyman and Triple H

Triple H was one of the biggest reasons why Aleister Black signed with WWE. It was at NXT that Aleister Black became a household name and The Game had a huge role to play in that. Aleister Black revealed what Triple H had to say to him after signing with the company.

“The good thing about what Hunter did, or as I call him, ‘Boss,’ he believed in me and he never tried to change me,” said Black. “He told me, ‘I signed you for you. Don’t be something you’re not. Never forget that.’”

Like Triple H, Paul Heyman is also a massive fan of Aleister Black. The Executive Director of RAW reportedly wanted to work closely with The Dutch Destroyer and that was the main reason why Black was drafted from SmackDown to RAW in the 2019 Drafts. Aleister Black seems to be a huge fan of Paul Heyman too as he heaped praises for 'The Advocate', telling that he revolutionized professional wrestling.

“I’ve always been a little bit of an outcast myself, and I don’t say that to be edgy,” said Black. “It’s the way I lived my life. Paul Heyman knows what it’s like to be different. Paul was once different, Paul was once the outcast. We don’t have the conformity bone, not that there's anything wrong with it. It just wasn’t for us. Paul saw that in me. Paul Heyman is known for his eccentric approach and his aggressive approach to this business. He’s revolutionized professional wrestling. Whether people want to admit that or not, Paul Heyman is a crucial and vital part of how professional wrestling and independent professional wrestling is shaped. He makes you think, he makes you advance, and he makes you a better version with what you already have.”

Aleister Black has a very bright future ahead of him and with the support of Paul Heyman and Triple H, the sky is the limit. For all we know, his ascent to the top might just begin at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.