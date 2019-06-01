WWE News: Jon Moxley says that Triple H is a better option to run WWE than Vince McMahon

Things weren't always tetchy between Ambrose and Mr McMahon

Ever since leaving WWE and debuting in AEW, Dean Ambrose, now named Jon Moxley, has been opening up about the company, and particularly Vince McMahon.

Well, Mox has now revealed more about his relationships with both Vince McMahon and Triple H in conversation with Wade Keller.

Last weekend, Jon Moxley shocked the wrestling world when he appeared at the end of AEW's debut show Double Or Nothing - attacking both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega to an incredible ovation.

Ever since, Moxley has been the hottest word in wrestling, and his first post-WWE interview on Chris Jericho's podcast has now become the most downloaded edition of Talk Is Jericho ever.

Speaking with Wade Keller , Jon Moxley gave his opinions on Vince McMahon and the running of WWE.

He’s the guy who created wrestling. But I feel like now he’s the guy who is really holding his own company back. I have all the respect in the world for Vince because, I mean, nobody works harder, puts in more effort - And I have nothing but gratitude towards WWE, but Vince is supposed to be a genius.

I think in the '80s, he was a genius. When he created Hulkamania. And took over all the territories. And foresaw cable television and all that. He was a genius. In 2019, I don’t think he knows what the **** is going on He needs to figure it out. Or step aside and let someone who knows what is going on do it.”

Moxley then spoke about the possibility of Triple H taking over.

I mean, who else is there? He’s clearly been preparing for this. When Vince isn’t there, he’s the guy you defer to. He’s got good ideas. His ideas are his ideas. But he’s a lot more cerebral. He’s not a super open collaborative. He thinks about stuff a lot.

I just think it’s a much better option. Between the two of them. I think he would be more open to giving people more freedom, but he’s smart and he sees things his way. So, if he sees you doing something and he envisions a better way, and a lot of times you’re like, "Oh, that’s even cooler."

Jon Moxley is set to take the world of wrestling outwith WWE by storm, with debuts in AEW, NJPW and selected indies coming up very soon.

