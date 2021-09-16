8 AEW Stars who worked as extras on WWE television

Although they are now famous wrestlers, several AEW Stars previously appeared as extras on WWE TV.

WWE has used several wrestlers as extras on its shows. For example, superstars like Becky Lynch and Elias used to be among Adam Rose's Rosebuds before they became known to the WWE Universe.

Likewise, several AEW Stars were also used as extras on WWE TV earlier in their careers. They played different roles like backstage employees, bodyguards, and WWE fans. While some were involved in the action, others just stood in front of the camera.

Some of these current AEW wrestlers had success in their WWE careers following their cameo appearances. Others, however, had forgettable stints before finding success in AEW.

Here are eight AEW Stars who worked as extras on WWE television.

#8. AEW Star Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs never wrestled in WWE. However, he recently revealed that he once appeared as an extra on WWE TV.

In 2018, Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship due to his battle with leukemia. That same night, his Shield teammate Jon Moxley (F.K.A. Dean Ambrose) turned on their third partner Seth Rollins. After turning heel, Moxley said he wanted to free himself of Rollins' illness.

On the December 3, 2018, episode of Monday Night RAW, Moxley came out to the ring with a SWAT team. They all wore gas masks. One of the members of Moxley's SWAT team that night was Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hobbs spoke about appearing as an extra on WWE TV during his interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions.

"I actually did some extra work with [Moxley] in WWE before. Do you remember when he would have his entourage come out with a gas mask? Yeah. We were talking about how hard it is to breathe and I'm just like, 'Man.' And it was cool that he remembered me. He didn't remember my name, but he went, 'Don't I know you from somewhere?' And I told him, and it clicked."

Hobbs and Moxley now work for the same company. Nonetheless, they are yet to share the ring, either as partners or opponents.

#7. AEW Star Jon Moxley

Like Powerhouse Hobbs, Jon Moxley was also once an extra in another superstar's entrance.

At the 2006 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Moxley appeared as a druid during The Undertaker's entrance. Although he wore a robe that covered most of his features, several fans later recognized him.

Five years later, Moxley signed a developmental contract with WWE. He went on to have a very successful WWE career, becoming a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion before leaving in 2019.

The 35-year-old joined AEW a few months following his WWE departure. He is a former AEW World Champion and one of the company's top stars.

