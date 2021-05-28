AEW star Scorpio Sky reveals why he decided to leave SCU

Ahead of AEW's marquee event, Double or Nothing this Sunday, Scorpio Sky appeared on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, where he talked about numerous topics, most notably the reason why he left SoCal Uncensored (SCU).

Sky explained that Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels had already created their legacy and he doesn't want to be remembered as the third guy of SCU. He stated that he needed to step away and make a name for himself.

"I told Frankie and Chris, you guys have already created your legacy. Anything you do for me is extra. You guys are legends, you have been champions in multiple places as a team and individually.

But at the same time, I said if everything ended for all of us, I would be known as the third member of SCU. So I need to step away and I need to create my own path" said Scorpio Sky

AEW star Scorpio Sky also revealed that both Frankie and Christopher helped him become a much better wrestler.

"I still rely on them for guidance because they are the two best ever and they are both so intelligent. I have learned so much from them. There is no coincidence that I have become a much [better] performer from the time I personally talked to them to today. They have taken me to that next level." said Sky

There's no denying that AEW star Scopio Sky has become a much better talker and wrestler today under the guidance of former SCU members.

Scorpio Sky will be in action at AEW Double or Nothing

#TheIcon @Sting will have his first match in front a LIVE crowd since 2015 when he teams w/ @DarbyAllin to face @ScorpioSky & @OfficialEGO, LIVE on pay per view this Sunday, May 30 at #AEW #DOUBLEorNOTHING 8e/5p available on all major providers, @brlive & @FITETV Internationally pic.twitter.com/peRwvbHWEb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2021

Scorio Sky and Ethan Page will face Sting and Darby Allin in a blockbuster tag-team match this Sunday. This will also be Sting's first match in front of a live audience in almost six years.

Scorpio Sky has promised to end the career of the legendary Sting. It will be a career-defining moment for both Sky and Ethan if they manage to win this Sunday.

But before that, there's a go-home episode of Dynamite tonight and it remains to be seen who will gain momentum ahead of AEW Double or Nothing.

