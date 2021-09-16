Cassie Lee sends a heartfelt message for husband Shawn Spears after AEW Dynamite 

Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce, recently reacted to her husband Shawn Spears' performance on this week's AEW Dynamite.

On Wednesday night's show, Spears battled it out against former TNT Champion Darby Allin. The two performers put up a pretty good match for Newark fans, particularly the AEW Chairman, whose despicable heel act elicited the desired response from the crowd.

A few hours after Dynamite went off the air, Cassie Lee took to Twitter to send a message, writing that her husband, Shawn Speaks, was "damn good." Take a look at Lee's tweet below.

"My husband is DAMN GOOD! @ShawnSpears@AEW@AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite," tweeted Cassie Lee

Going by her reaction, it's safe to say she was mighty impressed by Spears's performance against Allin. More than anything else, the former WWE star's performance also continues to impress AEW's core fanbase.

It now remains to be seen if the hard work put in by Shawn Spears will be rewarded with a push to the upper card in Tony Khan's promotion.

Could Cassie Lee join AEW?

Cassie Lee, along with her tag team partner Jessica McKay, was released from WWE in April this year. Since then, there has been considerable chatter about the duo's next destination in the wrestling business.

A move to AEW certainly cannot be ruled out for Lee. Be it with McKay or by herself, she would surely impress with her performances if she happens to join the company.

There's also the possibility of her potentially aligning with her husband Shawn Spears in the company, which would surely be a treat for fans. Whatever the case, a performer of Cassie Lee's talent would thrive in whichever promotion she chooses to join.

