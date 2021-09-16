CM Punk laid out by top AEW star on Dynamite

CM Punk was laid out by Powerhouse Hobbs on this week's AEW Dynamite, after being confronted by Taz. Punk, who was on commentary alongside Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on Dynamite, was ambushed by Hobbs.

Taz accused The Straight Edge Superstar of taking his commentatory job on AEW Dynamite, before the latter offered to leave the commentary desk. Punk and Taz's son Hook, then came face-to-face, before the former was attacked from behind by Powerhouse Hobbs. Punk tried to fight back, but the Team Taz members joined forces to attack him, and Hobbs then planted Punk through the commentary table.

After his win at All Out, CM Punk had asked the crowd who they'd like to see him face next, on AEW Dynamite. While he was listing a few names, Taz interrupted him from the commentary desk. The wrestling veteran was annoyed that CM Punk was talking about the members of Team Taz in the media.

The Straight Edge Superstar was open to facing anyone from the faction and shot back with Taz's iconic line - "Beat Me If You Can, Survive If I Let You”.

Ricky Starks would love to face CM Punk in AEW

player/coach @CMPunk @HEELPags I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that’s not to say there are others, but those guys stick out. @HEELPags I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that’s not to say there are others, but those guys stick out.

In his recent appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, current FTW World Champion and member of Team Taz, Ricky Starks, revealed that he is open to the challenge of facing CM Punk in AEW.

"He called me out. I appreciate the spotlight there, but I'm tied up with Brian Cage right now. I have to get through that before I move on top Punk and see what he's about. If it keeps drawing attention, Punk, keep my name in your mouth. Keep it going. I welcome it," said Ricky Starks. (H/T Cultaholic)

Starks is currently in a feud with the inaugural FTW Champion Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite.

