Top star reveals how Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole and CM Punk have a major role in AEW

Kenny Omega believes AEW blending its homegrown talents with well-established stars has yielded massive success for them in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

While speaking with Adam’s Apple, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega stated that the recent signings of former WWE superstars like Adam Cole, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson have put other wrestling promotions on notice:

“We were able to introduce some fresh faces that people hadn’t seen on TV, and I think that we’re mixing them in with established faces like the guys Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole, CM Punk,” Omega explained. “And when you do that on worldwide television, it gets people excited and gives them something fresh. We just happen to be another promotion, so it’s competition across the board for everyone.” (H/T- WrestlingInc)

The Cleaner then stated that he is always laser-focused on providing a compelling product to the audience.

He even added that AEW has emerged as an option for wrestling fans who have been desperately wanting to see something different than what other promotions have been offering.

“I’ve always been the guy that when I’m there at that building, I’m just going to try my best, put out the best product possible, and just be different,” Omega noted. “So I feel like rather more than competition, we’re just that other option out there for you if you want to see something different and new.”

There's no doubt that AEW is currently firing on all cylinders to capitalize on the buzz generated by the addition of three ex-WWE superstars. Much to everyone's surprise, the Dynamite show surpassed WWE RAW in the key 18-49 demographic last week.

AEW has announced a loaded card for next week's Grand Slam show in New York

AEW will produce arguably the biggest Dynamite episode in history next week. The show will emanate from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and reportedly hold a capacity of over 23,000.

The company has seemingly unveiled its entire match card for the event. A total of five matches have already been announced, including a dream clash between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega.

In recent months, AEW has continued its trend of bringing in popular stars at their star-studded shows. It remains to be seen whether the promotion is holding any surprises up its sleeve this time around.

