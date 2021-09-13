AEW's The Young Bucks files for a new trademark on their old faction name

AEW's The Young Bucks recently filed trademark rights for their indie faction 'Superkliq,' with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) via trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins.

The terms were filed for merchandise purposes. Below is the description:

"IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts"

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes"

For those unaware, AEW stars Adam Cole and The Young Bucks formed their faction Superkliq five years ago during their time in the indies. It was a sub-group within The Bullet Club, which featured all the above-mentioned names.

Now that Cole is in the same company as The Jackson Brothers, it suggests that AEW may reform the group somewhere down the line. The Panama City Playboy has an enormous history with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Adam Cole recently joined The Elite. However, he could ignite a rivalry with Kenny Omega over the leadership, given that The former AEW tag team Champions have secured a trademark for SuperKliq.

The Young Bucks recently lost their AEW Tag Team Championships

At AEW All Out, the Lucha Brothers defeated Nick and Matt Jackson for the Tag Team title, thus ending their reign after nearly ten months.

The bout took place inside a steel cage and received critical acclaim from wrestling fans the way it panned out. Both teams laid their entire arsenal on display and put the Chicago audience at bated breath until the end.

With the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite in New York fast approaching, the company could book a rematch between the two teams.

