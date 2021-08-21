5 times AEW's newest signing CM Punk broke the internet

Being one of the most controversial and polarizing figures in pro wrestling history, CM Punk is used to breaking the internet.

In the past few years, Punk has insisted on several occasions that he is not interested in returning to the wrestling ring. However, the former WWE Champion has finally decided to come out of retirement after seven years. Last night, he debuted on AEW Rampage.

Signing CM Punk will probably be a game-changer in AEW's competition with WWE. The 42-year-old has a huge fanbase and guarantees AEW much more exposure.

Punk's return has sent the internet into a frenzy. Nonetheless, it is nothing new for CM Punk, who has broken the internet a few times before.

Here are five times CM Punk did just that.

#5. CM Punk's AEW debut

CM Punk's return to pro wrestling broke the internet

As soon as CM Punk's theme song 'Cult of Personality' hit on AEW Rampage, the internet went crazy. The Best in the World went straight to the top of Twitter trends as hundreds of thousands started tweeting about his return. He is still trending up to this moment.

AEW's official Twitter account was also positively affected by the impact of Punk's debut. In just two hours, a video of Punk's return hit 2.3 million views. The same video now has over three million views.

Punk also received a massive ovation from the AEW fans in Chicago. Some even broke down in tears after seeing the former WWE Champion make his pro wrestling return.

According to AEW's CEO Toni Khan, Punk has signed a full-time contract with the company. The 42-year-old wrestler stated that he is in AEW to work with the passionate young stars.

Punk kicked off his AEW career by challenging Darby Allin to a match at AEW All Out next month, which will also take place in his hometown of Chicago. The Best in the World also mentioned Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy and The Young Bucks among the people he wants to work with in AEW.

Earlier this year, Punk stated in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he would only return to the squared circle if he finds a quality wrestling project:

"I don’t know. I like doing fun, quality projects. If there is a fun, quality wrestling project that gets sent my way, I will listen to it."

