AEW star reveals he was an extra for Jon Moxley's gas mask segment on WWE RAW

Powerhouse Hobbs recently revealed that prior to joining AEW, he worked as an extra for WWE alongside Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose). In 2018, Ambrose turned heel by attacking Seth Rollins the night Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship due to his battle with leukemia.

Following his heel turn, Ambrose adopted a new character who wanted to be free of Rollins' "illness". He went so far as to come out with a SWAT team and wear a gas mask on an episode of RAW. One of the extras for that segment happened to be Powerhouse Will Hobbs.

Speaking on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Powerhouse Hobbs discussed his experience working in WWE.

"I actually did some extra work with [Moxley] in WWE before," said Hobbs, "Do you remember when he would have his entourage come out with a gas mask? Yeah. We are talking about how hard it is to breathe and I'm just like, 'Man.' And it was cool that he remembered me. He didn't remember my name, but he went, 'Don't I know you from somewhere?'' And I told him, and it clicked."

This feud was one of the last few storylines during Jon Moxley's time in WWE. He was very vocal about his frustrations with WWE's creative process, and he wasn't a fan of his last feud with Seth Rollins. Moxley left WWE shortly thereafter.

Jon Moxley made his AEW debut in May 2019

Jon Moxley at AEW: Double or Nothing 2019

In May 2019, AEW presented its first ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event was headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega, and Jericho defeated Omega to earn a shot at facing Hangman Adam Page for the vacant AEW World Championship.

Following the main event, Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance and took out both Jericho and Omega. Moxley quickly became one of the promotion's top stars, and he held the AEW World Championship for 277 days.

Moxley is currently set to face Daniel Garcia in the main event of AEW Rampage tonight, but that isn't the biggest talking point for tonight's show. CM Punk is widely rumored to be making his highly anticipated return to wrestling on Friday night.

