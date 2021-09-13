AEW star Matt Hardy lashes out at a fan who calls him a parody of top WWE manager 

AEW star Matt Hardy was not at all pleased with a fan who recently claimed he was nothing but a parody of MVP, the manager of current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Responding on Twitter, Matt Hardy tweeted that such people create a bad reputation for online wrestling fans. Furthermore, Hardy pointed out that while MVP only manages Lashley, he's a full-time competitor for AEW.

The former WWE Superstar added that he regularly steals the show with his performances on AEW Dynamite and is a proven draw in terms of ratings.

"Dumba**es like @hangman_stark gives online fans a bad rep. @The305MVP manages Lashley. I turn a MASSIVE profit by collecting BIG $ from my tyros. I’m also a full time wrestler who stole THREE #AEWDynamite the last few months, whilst drawing record ratings! THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH," tweeted Matt Hardy

The WWE legend currently portrays the character of "Big Money" Matt Hardy in AEW, where he leads his own stable "Hardy Family Office."

Naturally, this has led to comparisons with Hardy's former tag team partner, MVP, who portrays a similar character on WWE RAW.

YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS TO BE BIG MONEY MATT pic.twitter.com/uhxSEQN2s6 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 22, 2021

However, it cannot be denied that Hardy is indeed much more than just a manager in AEW due to his status as an in-ring talent in the promotion.

Matt Hardy could soon compete in the first-ever Hair vs. Hair match in AEW

A recent report has shed light on AEW's plans to book the first-ever Hair vs. Hair Match in the company, which would pit Matt Hardy against Orange Cassidy. Hardy and Cassidy have been feuding for quite some time in AEW, and the upcoming match could serve as a blow-off to their rivalry.

The build-up to the match started at AEW All Out 2021, where the returning The Butcher tried to shave Orange Cassidy's head.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy vowed to shave Cassidy's head, laying down the seeds for the Hair vs. Hair match.

