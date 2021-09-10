AEW planning an insane gimmick match for Matt Hardy - Reports 

According to a recent report, AEW is planning to book its first Hair vs. Hair match featuring Matt Hardy. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated Hardy could face Orange Cassidy in the match.

The bout will serve as a conclusion to their months-long feud in the promotion. Although the exact date is unknown, it's likely to go down at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22nd or at Full Gear on November 13th.

The seeds for this match have already been laid down at AEW: All Out 2021. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express teamed up to defeat Hardy Family Office.

Post-match, The Butcher, returned to AEW and tried to shave off Cassidy's head. However, The Dark Order appeared just in time to rescue him. In the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy made it clear that he will shave off his arch-rival's head.

Orange Cassidy has a win over Matt Hardy in AEW

On the 25th August edition of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy squared off in a singles encounter. The match was a fun back-and-forth bout that saw Cassidy emerging as the winner.

Though Matt Hardy and Orange's rivalry is not the best in AEW, their upcoming Hair vs. Hair match could end the feud on a high. Considering Matt Hardy put over many youngsters in AEW, it's safe to assume he will do the same for Cassidy.

What's your take on AEW reportedly planning a Hair vs. Hair match between Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy? Who do you think should come up on top in the match? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy