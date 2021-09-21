5 lesser-known gimmicks of WWE Superstars

In WWE, and in pro-wrestling, gimmicks are essential. Gimmick is a character carried by a pro-wrestler. It may be an amplified version of their real-life persona; for instance, CM Punk uses his real-life straight-edge lifestyle to great effect.

Gimmicks can be outlandish, such as the supernatural characters portrayed by the likes of The Undertaker, Kane and Bray Wyatt. Wrestlers often change gimmicks to freshen their appearance. Kane was once a dentist named Dr Issac Yankem, and Bray Wyatt the unimposing Husky Harris.

Certain WWE superstars are so synonymous with their gimmicks that it becomes difficult to believe they played a different role at some point in their WWE career. D-Von Dudley briefly played a reverend in WWE, where he was accompanied by his assistant Batista. However, fans only remember D-Von as a table-smashing Dudley Boyz member, and Batista as the powerhouse main-eventer. Such is the case with multiple WWE superstars, with their initial or brief gimmicks forgotten by the permanence of their present.

Here is a list of forgotten gimicks once used by 5 WWE superstars.

#5 The Prototype (former WWE Champion John Cena)

John Cena went on to become a 16-times world champion in WWE.

Blessed with not one but two popular gimmicks, Hollywood star John Cena is a true WWE maverick. His Ruthless Aggression debut and evolution into the trash-talking Doctor of Thuganomics is remembered fondly to this day.

Cena has, at times, satisfied fans by bringing the character back for one-off appearances. However, it was Cena's extensive run as a superheroic franchise player that made him an unquestionable legend in the history of WWE.

However, in UPW, a young Cena honed his skills as The Prototype. Not exempt from the temptation to use underhanded tactics to win matches, The Protoype showed robotic traits. How different from The Franchise Player fans love and hate!

