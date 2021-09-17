Drew McIntyre has some unlikely names for his potential faction

Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Steve Fall of Turnbuckle Talk.

The Scottish Warrior touched upon his friendships in WWE and how people like Sheamus and Jinder Mahal easily turned on him on-screen. McIntyre also spoke about forming a stable in the future but wanted to ensure that his stablemates would not betray him a few months down the line.

He included some impressive names from the red brand to be a part of his potential faction. Most surprising was the inclusion of RAW powerhouse and AJ Styles' personal colossus, Omos. United States Champion Damian Priest, and one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle, also made the cut.

“Damian Priest. We’ve got a good back and forth the past few weeks. And you know, he thoroughly impressed me on Monday Night RAW with myself, Sheamus and himself in a triple-threat match. He stepped up to me and Sheamus - two of the most physical wrestlers in the history of WWE, not just currently. Riddle as well. I think he's so happy go lucky. I feel like it would be obvious if he was going to turn on me. I think he would foreshadow it. I feel like Omos could be easily swayed. You know, he's a big angry man but he's got AJ by his side. I feel like if I sat him down, had a little chat with him and pulled him to the good side, it’d be handy to have somebody who’s 7 foot 3,” said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre recalls his 3MB days

Drew McIntyre spoke fondly about his time in 3MB, which was a WWE faction that also featured Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

He mentioned that the nostalgia of 3MB would play in the minds of people, and as time passed, it would become a popular faction. McIntyre added that people often came up to him to talk about the group and made him feel it was at the same level as The Shield.

Drew McIntyre also mentioned the possibility of a 3MB and Shield reunion and a fantasy matchup between both factions in the future. The two-time WWE Champion jokingly stated that Heath Slater would be taking all the bumps in that contest.

