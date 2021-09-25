Matt Hardy reveals what Sting told him when he arrived in AEW

Matt Hardy was a guest on Episode 36 of the MCW Cast, where he discussed AEW, his past career accomplishments, and other topics. The discussion then veered to Hardy's interactions with Sting in AEW. Hardy said that Sting was a fan of the Stadium Stampede match, especially of Hardy's role.

"One of the first things Sting said after he was at AEW was, ‘I gotta tell you, they showed me the match you guys had, the Stadium Stampede. You know, when you went in the water and came out, you were a different gimmick. Like oh my God.’ He said that stuff was so great and he was just going into the whole thing. He said, ‘You know, I’m think I’m gonna do some of those while I’m here’ but he said, ‘You know, I feel pretty good. I think I can do a couple regular ones too’ and I said, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘That’d be amazing’ because he’s had a clean bill of health from his doctor and his neck’s been good, healing. I’m just so happy to see him getting to go out on his own terms," Matt Hardy said. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Indeed, Sting is an essential character and more than just a mentor to Darby Allin in AEW. While most assumed Sting would be limited to cinematic matches, he has managed to become much more.

Sting and Darby Allin beat FTR on AEW Dynamite

Sting and Darby Allin took on FTR on AEW Dynamite recently, defeating them in an inspiring victory. Specifically, Sting scored the win by catching Dax Harwood in the Scorpion Deathlock.

