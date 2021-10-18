5 WWE and AEW Superstars Triple H and Stephanie McMahon apologized to and why

In the past few years, Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, apologized to a few WWE and AEW Superstars for different reasons.

Triple H and Stephanie currently hold executive positions in WWE. The Game is the Chief Operating Officer of Vince McMahon's company. He is also the man in charge of running NXT. Stephanie, on the other hand, is the Chief Brand Officer.

The couple's executive positions had previously put them in situations where they had to apologize to certain wrestlers. Their apologies came for different reasons, including signing a talent late, mistreating a legend, and even capturing a wrestler on camera during a WWE event.

While Triple H and Stephanie have apologized to a few wrestlers in public, others have received their apologies in private. Nonetheless, they later spoke about them in interviews.

Here are five WWE/AEW Superstars Triple H and Stephanie McMahon apologized to and why.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Martinez

Former NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez kicked off her wrestling career 21 years ago. However, she made her first WWE appearance in 2017, competing in the first edition of the Mae Young Classic tournament. Martinez then competed in a couple of matches on NXT before participating again in the second edition of the Mae Young Classic in 2018.

Following her elimination from the tournament, the 40-year-old disappeared from WWE television. She later competed in a few matches in AEW before returning to Vince McMahon's company in January 2020 to officially join NXT.

As she returned to WWE, the experienced wrestler received an apology from Triple H. The Game believed WWE should have signed the 40-year-old years earlier.

"When I got hired and I finally got to sit down and talk to him [Triple H], or stand up, I guess, because we were standing up while we were talking. It was more like him saying, 'Sorry it took us so long to get you here. It was just never the right timing to bring Mercedes in. We always wanted you but there was just never the right time. We didn’t know what to do with you' and I was like, 'No,' I was like, 'I’m just glad to be here now. What is my role now to be here?'" Martinez revealed in an interview with DNC Digital.

Despite Triple H's apology, Mercedes Martinez spent only a year and eight months in WWE. The company released her from her contract last August. She recently joined IMPACT wrestling.

