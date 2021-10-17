×
Create
Notifications

5 things you didn't know about AEW star Adam Cole

Adam Cole is currently undefeated in AEW.
Adam Cole is currently undefeated in AEW.
Raktim Nandi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 17, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Listicle

Since his debut in an all-time great moment that also involved the debut of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole has been presented as the cream of the crop in AEW. Cole has rejoined his The Elite buddies and is currently undefeated in both singles and tag team matches in the company.

Cole World. @JColeNC https://t.co/dhYFTzh5QO

Before joining AEW, he was part of one of the greatest modern factions in WWE, The Undisputed Era. Cole, alongside Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, dominated the company's black-and-gold brand, becoming the longest-reigning WWE NXT Champion in the process.

Many facts about Adam Cole are well-known. He is in a relationship with fellow AEW talent Britt Baker, who is the promotion's Women's Champion. He was an acclaimed independent wrestler before joining WWE. He is a well-known Twitch streamer and has continued to use the platform.

However, many facts about the former Bullet Club member are not common knowledge. Here is a list of five lesser-known facts about Adam Cole.

#5 Xavier Woods, Cesaro, and Tyler Breeze pushed the current AEW star into streaming

Chugs (Adam Cole) will live on in our hearts forever as part of #DaParty https://t.co/TlZuFvWGbw

Adam Cole is a well-known Twitch streamer, earning a fair amount of extra money while having fun interacting with fans. Britt Baker bought Cole streaming gear one Christmas.

Cole spent a lot of time by himself during the pandemic. UpUpDownDown host Woods explained to him the ways of the streaming world, and fellow DaParty gaming buddies, Cesaro and Tyler Breeze, brought more excitement to his mind.

Cole used to stream once every week but presently is a regular, streaming up to five times a week.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी