5 things you didn't know about AEW star Adam Cole

Since his debut in an all-time great moment that also involved the debut of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole has been presented as the cream of the crop in AEW. Cole has rejoined his The Elite buddies and is currently undefeated in both singles and tag team matches in the company.

Before joining AEW, he was part of one of the greatest modern factions in WWE, The Undisputed Era. Cole, alongside Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, dominated the company's black-and-gold brand, becoming the longest-reigning WWE NXT Champion in the process.

Many facts about Adam Cole are well-known. He is in a relationship with fellow AEW talent Britt Baker, who is the promotion's Women's Champion. He was an acclaimed independent wrestler before joining WWE. He is a well-known Twitch streamer and has continued to use the platform.

However, many facts about the former Bullet Club member are not common knowledge. Here is a list of five lesser-known facts about Adam Cole.

#5 Xavier Woods, Cesaro, and Tyler Breeze pushed the current AEW star into streaming

Adam Cole is a well-known Twitch streamer, earning a fair amount of extra money while having fun interacting with fans. Britt Baker bought Cole streaming gear one Christmas.

Cole spent a lot of time by himself during the pandemic. UpUpDownDown host Woods explained to him the ways of the streaming world, and fellow DaParty gaming buddies, Cesaro and Tyler Breeze, brought more excitement to his mind.

Cole used to stream once every week but presently is a regular, streaming up to five times a week.

