"He couldn't wait to help me out" – Adam Cole talks about WWE superstar who helped him with streaming

Adam Cole formed a strong bond with Xavier Woods, Cesaro, and Tyler Breeze in WWE. The Panama City Playboy revealed that it was New Day's Xavier Woods who helped kickstart his streaming journey.

Adam Cole is quite fond of his Twitch stream and is a gaming fan in general. Cole and the aforementioned three WWE stars had an online faction called Da Party which was a huge hit with the fans.

Alex Jebailey @Jebailey



Give it a listen below! Up soon on iTunes & Spotify! Just search JePodcast.



anchor.fm/jepodcast/epis… Just recorded an awesome JePodcast with @AEW ’s Elite members @AdamColePro @KennyOmegamanX talking all things video games and everything Cole loves about his Twitch community.Give it a listen below! Up soon on iTunes & Spotify! Just search JePodcast. Just recorded an awesome JePodcast with @AEW’s Elite members @AdamColePro & @KennyOmegamanX talking all things video games and everything Cole loves about his Twitch community.



Give it a listen below! Up soon on iTunes & Spotify! Just search JePodcast.



anchor.fm/jepodcast/epis… https://t.co/wxcVOKSEWD

On JePodcast with Alex Jebaily, Cole opened up on how Xavier Woods was eager to help the former NXT champion start streaming.

"It was awesome [working with Xavier Woods]. It was a situation where I always got along with him really well and then I think as he found out how passionate I was about games that made him really excited. But aside from the fact that we had that in common, in addition to Swiss and Breeze, they're just incredible human beings. Woods sat online with me on discord for five hours and explained the bare bones of how to start streaming and he did it with a smile on his face the whole time. The guy's one of the busiest people I know and he couldn't wait to help me out. He's so creative, so fun to create content with. I had the time of my life getting to play with them," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole is loving life in AEW after WWE NXT stint

Adam Cole left WWE as arguably the greatest NXT star in history and is already established as a top star in AEW. His first two matches have seen him emerge victorious.

Also Read

The second-ever WWE NXT triple crown champion defeated Frankie Kazarian in his in-ring debut, before reuniting with the Young Bucks as the Superkliq to defeat Christian Cage and the Jurassic Express at Rampage: Grand Slam.

With his best friends and girlfriend in AEW, plus an added benefit of creative freedom, it's safe to say Cole is loving life in AEW as he prepares for a battle against Jungle Boy next Wednesday.

Edited by Abhinav Singh