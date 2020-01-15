Paige responds to THAT joke from Triple H (Exclusive)

I asked Paige about Triple H's comments

At WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, I spoke with Triple H about the potential for either Edge or Paige to make their in-ring return in WWE at some point in the future, and The Game gave a very dignified answer for the most part, stating that he would "love" to see both talents back in the ring - but that their health comes first.

One 'joke' from WWE's COO didn't quite land when he stated that "Edge has kids, Paige...probably has some she doesn't know of."

Well, today - on BT Sport's WWE media bus - I had the pleasure of interviewing Paige, and of course, the first thing I had to address was how the Anti-Diva felt about The Game's comments, and whether she's spoken to him since.

"Obviously I was a little bit perplexed, a little bit taken aback, because he's someone that I truly look up to and he's always been very respectful, so I feel like he got caught up, maybe, in a joke, that I just don't think was appropriate to joke about. I don't know, I feel like it's something that I don't need to continually keep talking about because I feel like people have done a pretty good job of that."

I asked Paige if she'd spoken with Triple H since.

"He's definitely reached out. We're going to be talking about some things, yeah."

