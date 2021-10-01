Triple H apologized to ex-WWE star after signing her to the company

WWE NXT supremo Triple H apologized to former star Mercedes Martinez after WWE signed her back in January 2020.

The Game apologized to Martinez for the time it took WWE to sign her.

In a recent interview with DNC Digital, Martinez opened up about her time in WWE and the conversation she had with Triple H.

“When I got hired and I finally got to sit down and talk to him [Triple H], or stand up, I guess, because we were standing up while we were talking. It was more like him saying, ‘Sorry it took us so long to get you here. It was just never the right timing to bring Mercedes in. We always wanted you but there was just never the right time. We didn’t know what to do with you’ and I was like, ‘No,’ I was like, ‘I’m just glad to be here now. What is my role now to be here?’" said Martinez. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Triple H wanted Martinez in WWE for the long haul as he told her that she would have a job as a trainer after her in-ring career.

Mercedes Martinez's WWE career

Martinez's first WWE appearance came in 2017 when she was part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. She made it to the semi-finals and was defeated by current WWE RAW star Shayna Baszler.

She made an appearance in the second edition of the tournament, this time getting knocked out in the second round by Meiko Satomura.

Also Read

Martinez was finally signed by WWE in 2020, debuting in NXT. She was called up to the main roster later that year, as part of the RETRIBUTION faction. But her run in the faction didn't last long and she returned to NXT once again. She was let go by WWE last month.

Mercedes Martinez @RealMMartinez My life..I never thought I would ever make it to the WWE. I stayed dedicated, hustled, grinded, and sacrificed more than I could ever imagined to reach that goal. It took 20yrs.....but I wouldn't change anything bc the universe has a way of making things work out. My life..I never thought I would ever make it to the WWE. I stayed dedicated, hustled, grinded, and sacrificed more than I could ever imagined to reach that goal. It took 20yrs.....but I wouldn't change anything bc the universe has a way of making things work out. https://t.co/Jsir9DY2zo

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo remembers a story Owen Hart refused to participate in right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh